Rec Room UPDATE - the "I'm Famous in Rooms 2" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 14321623 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Rooms 2.0

The Replicator is now going into Beta - it's a new gadget in Rooms 2 that allows creators to create copies of another Target Object in the scene. A Replicator can be configured to set its Target Object as well as its maximum copies, and then can Spawn and Return those objects during gameplay. For more in-depth information, stay tuned for an upcoming blog post!

Added Streaming Camera Point in Rooms 2, now you can make even sicker TikTok edits, shoutout this little beauty

When Rooms 2 loading screens show a subroom name, they now show it in a separate line of text

Fixed a bug where invention creation would sometimes fail in Rooms 2.

Fixed a bug where the Room Inventory page would sometimes show incorrect items after adding/removing items and then equipping via CV2.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Disc Golf has an update?! We've fixed some issues with the way frisbees are thrown - animations now look more natural and your throw will actually go towards the cursor now!

You can now Favorite items in your Maker Pen palette for an easily accessible list. Easily add a ham in every room! Or multiple hams. Or a whole ham house. Really anything you want (but ham is preferred).

Hey creators! In the process of building our new RRO, we've added a couple new animation sets to the Swing Handle, and they're now available for you to use in your rooms. If you configure your Swing Handle, you should now find options for "Handaxe" and "Pickaxe Heavy". Have fun!

Made scrolling speed more consistent on consoles. Additionally, rotating the avatar on the customization page is much more responsive.

Changed where the cursor starts when using gamepad, the cursor now starts on the play button when the app starts.

Added additional controller compatibility for iPhone and iPad - both now fully support Joy-Con and Pro Controller over Bluetooth on the latest version of iOS. (Before anyone starts speculating, you can also use PLENTY of other controllers on iOS via bluetooth).

We have improved the performance and visuals of account cards. These changes will start showing up for some of you soon!

Launched an experiment that shows a 'Similar Rooms' action button on Room cards that shows similar rooms.

Fixed a bug that could cause player boards to not be assigned correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused the 'Toggle Button Set Is Pressed' chip to only function on room authority. The chip has been deprecated and replaced.

Converted some invention dialogs to the new UI.

Removed unused code, libraries and assets.

Rec Room Studio

Studio Objects can now add Vector3, Quaternion, and Color values as Exposed Properties.

Fixed a bug where moving individual shapes in R2 rooms would not always redraw the shape correctly in the Scene view.

Included per-platform memory estimates in the upload window.

When creating a new Studio Prop by dragging a prefab from the main Unity scene to the Maker Pen scene, fixed a bug with ensuring that scene overrides to values on the prefab are captured in the new Studio Prop. Similarly, when moving a Studio Prop from the Maker Pen Scene back to the main scene, ensured that any overrides made to the prefab are also preserved when converting.

Fixed a bug that could prevent rooms from opening (with a NullReferenceException) if a prefab in that room was changed to be a RecRoomObject prefab while the room was not open.

Experiments

Started a voice tech experiment - some rooms might sound different, make sure to let us know what you think!

Began an experiment for juniors - when juniors are in their dorm and invite others to play together, they'll have a popup for the Rec Center, some RROs, or some of their Continue Playing rooms.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.