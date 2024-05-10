Share · View all patches · Build 14321598 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Cards We're Dealt 1.0.3.6 🃏

Cards We're Dealt is now owned by my new company, Tiny Shiny Things.

More to come on what this means.

For now, enjoy some updates.

Fixed UI on widescreen resolutions

All cards size increased by 1.5x to make easier to spot and grab

New Object highlight effect (easier on the eyes and more clear)

Improved layout for current hand UI so icons don't cover each other

Fixed Camera movement while paused

Fixed Camera movement becoming unlinked from frame rate

Pop UI lowered to not cover Compass UI on top of screen

Discard cards prompt has been added to the cards screen (TAB)

Added Particle effect to keycards making them more identifiable

New Tiny Shiny Things LLC splash screen

Fixed crash on game close or exit

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience.

Thanks for playing,

Cole