SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.6.1

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

Steam Link:

"Waiting for host" screen will now wait before displaying, meaning the app will transition straight to stream rather than the UI displaying.

Small improvements to stream startup speed.

Add additional errors to display if it's a video code error/video network error.

Fix a few bugs around stream transitions to UI.

Improve link establishment reliability in networks with occasional packet loss.

OpenXR:

Fix case where vive tracker bindings would all be bound to the first suggested binding.

To fully utilize the updates to Steam Link in this beta version of SteamVR, you must join the Steam Link Public Beta channel for the Meta app. To join, you must install Steam Link to your Meta headset, then you can opt into the Public Beta channel using this link https://www.meta.com/s/1hti7gedQ from your phone, or by using the Meta application on your phone to select the Public Beta channel in the settings for the Steam Link application.