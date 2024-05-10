Bellwright Patch #13

Share · View all patches · Build 14321527 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

We have quite a lot of fixes for you today from your reports! Major issues with quests have been fixed, so please let us know if the patch solved them for you. Hunters will also no longer stare at the sky when birds fly too high and will properly bring their loot back.

Localization had both major and minor improvements, especially for Japanese language. If you're playing in Japanese, we would really appreciate your feedback on our Discord