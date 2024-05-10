- Fixed an issue where an error could occur in the menu by chance.
- Added auto-save when returning to the base from completed levels.
- Fixed a problem where the disappearance animation of some support characters would play repeatedly when the boss is defeated.
- Fixed an issue where the same Enemies could drop two identical cards at the same time.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 10 May 2024
v1.0.0.8_20240509_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update