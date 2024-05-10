 Skip to content

Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 10 May 2024

v1.0.0.8_20240509_1C update

Build 14321441 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:39:17 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where an error could occur in the menu by chance.
  2. Added auto-save when returning to the base from completed levels.
  3. Fixed a problem where the disappearance animation of some support characters would play repeatedly when the boss is defeated.
  4. Fixed an issue where the same Enemies could drop two identical cards at the same time.

