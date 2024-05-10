**

• Added Molten Colosseum in World 5



• Added Whimsical Colosseum in World 6



• 3 new Quests from Centurion NPC in World 2



• New Trophy Gladiator earned by completing the entire Centurion questline!



• Party Killbar system added -- defeat monsters while in a party with others (all must be on screen) to fill up your Party's Killbar. Once full, a multicombat Party Mob will spawn, which you can all attack together! This gives 5x kills for opening portals, more EXP, but has 10x HP

**

Note: The Party Killbar system only works in regions that a Random Event could occur -- so all of World 1, World 2, and World 3. This may be expanded later.

Balance Changes

• Removed all resource nodes from Sandstone Colosseum

• W5 and W6 colosseums are not affected by the Drop Rate bonus of DK's "Orb of Rememberance", this way DK isn't the required to effectively grind these colosseums for their massive gold food drop tables.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed Item Pickup Display (text in the bottom left) overlapping with Party UI if in a party

• Fixed a few niche issues that came about from last update - most notably, you must unlock Killroy Prime to access his 5 new Killroy Skull Shop purchases.

Glory glory gladiatorial combat!

~LavaRetiarius2