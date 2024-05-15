v3.15 Available Now, Viking Legends Map Pack Launches May 22nd

Share · View all patches · Build 14321222 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Generals, come gather round the fire and let us tell you a tale from beyond these lands. A tale that may sound familiar to some, but a word from the wise, these stories can bring a whole new meaning to the Legends you think you know.

SMG Studio and TEAM RISK are proud to announce the Viking Legends Map Pack launches May 22nd 2024.



Artist: Jaka Prawira / @ellinsworth

In preparation for your battle with giants, v3.15 is available to download right now.

The Viking Legends Map Pack will include 4 Brand New Maps;

THE WORLD TREE

Territories: 42

Continents: 9

Ahh, Yggdrasil, one of the most important features within Norse mythology. The spine of the universe, connecting all nine realms and allowing for them to thrive with each other. If it weren’t for Yggdrasil, we wouldn’t be here today.

Can you conquer the nine realms and secure your place in Valhalla?!

ROOTS OF YGGDRASIL

Territories: 55

Continents: 13

The three roots of Yggdrasil run deep into the nine realms. Some say that the roots run through Midgar, Jotunheim and Hel - but really, no one knows but the Seers.

Will you vanquish your opponents before Nidhogg gnaws at its roots?

WAY TO VALHALLA

Territories: 70

Continents: 13

In one of the most epic battle tales of Ragnarok, the mighty Thor took on the world serpent, Jormundganr. A true clash of the giants.

We all know how the story ends, but can it be re-written?

RATATOSKR AND FRIENDS

Territories: 42

Continents: 8

Join Ratatoskr and their friends atop of Yggdrasil before they make their way down to deliver their messages and battle with some familiar faces in Norse mythology

Can you name them all?

As well as 4 brand new maps, we will be introducing a bunch of new Viking themed troops to join the currently available set.

A huge shout out and thank you to all who have helped us to craft Viking Legends, we can't wait to join you in Valhalla on May 22nd.

RISK: Global Domination - v3.15 Patch Notes

New Map Pack: Viking Legends - Available May 22nd

NEW MAP: The World Tree

NEW MAP: Roots of Yggdrasil

NEW MAP: Way to Valhalla

NEW MAP: Ratatoskr and Friends

New Collectibles

NEW Dice

NEW Troops



The RISK Team @ SMG

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1128810/RISK_Global_Domination/