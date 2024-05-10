Backrooms Society 0.4.1 - Cloud Save and More!

Good evening everyone! I just want to thank you all for the kind feedback I've received since the latest update, I'm very glad to see so many of you enjoying the metro and I look forward to adding a lot more to it! :)
In the meantime here are some small additions and improvements.
-Steam Cloud Save
-2 New Badges are now available for turning in certain amounts of contracts
-Players will now have infinite stamina while in The Hub
-Made the radio in Traders Keep and M.E.G research facility interactable so that you can switch between the new and old soundtrack (or switch back and forth to skip songs)
-Reduced the chance of entities attacking players through cupboards/lockers and walls
-Fixed the wrong quit prompt being shown when quiting from your personal storage room
-Fixed giant birdhouse collision
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update