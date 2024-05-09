 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Well of Life Cannot Move update for 9 May 2024

Bug fixes, fire nerf, 1 hour limit

Share · View all patches · Build 14320952 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed damage text display issues beyond 3 numbers, should now display up to 5 numbers or 4 numbers + "K" or "M" for thousand or million
  • Nerfed fire damage ticks 0.15s>0.25s
  • When timer hits 1 hour, now spawns a very fast and very strong boss intended to end the game.
  • Fixed purification zone damage cooldown increasing instead of decreasing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2932741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link