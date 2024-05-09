- Fixed damage text display issues beyond 3 numbers, should now display up to 5 numbers or 4 numbers + "K" or "M" for thousand or million
- Nerfed fire damage ticks 0.15s>0.25s
- When timer hits 1 hour, now spawns a very fast and very strong boss intended to end the game.
- Fixed purification zone damage cooldown increasing instead of decreasing
The Well of Life Cannot Move update for 9 May 2024
Bug fixes, fire nerf, 1 hour limit
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update