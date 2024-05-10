"Kimi sae Ireba", English-language edition is now available!

Modifications:

Full English translation.

New filter.

Compressed files, making the game lighter. (Before(1.3GB) > After(433MB)

"Kimi sae Ireba" has already been released on Steam in 2 different languages (Japanese and Portuguese - Brazil), and will soon have another RPG version!

Previously it was only the interface, but now the game is available with full English support, so that as many people as possible can play and get to know the world of "Kimi sae Ireba".

Take the opportunity to buy it and begin to understand the planet "Ser****", which will be shown a little more in depth in the near future in the RPG that will tell the past of the protagonist "Sutelz Selz", as well as mysteries and secrets.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2534630/Kimi_sae_Ireba/

Translation by: Douglas Almeida - designdouglas

Lucas Vacari Gomes

