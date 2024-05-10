 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Kimi sae Ireba update for 10 May 2024

"Kimi sae Ireba", English-language edition is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14320852 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modifications:

  • Full English translation.
  • New filter.
  • Compressed files, making the game lighter. (Before(1.3GB) > After(433MB)

Main details of the update:

"Kimi sae Ireba" has already been released on Steam in 2 different languages (Japanese and Portuguese - Brazil), and will soon have another RPG version!

Previously it was only the interface, but now the game is available with full English support, so that as many people as possible can play and get to know the world of "Kimi sae Ireba".

Take the opportunity to buy it and begin to understand the planet "Ser****", which will be shown a little more in depth in the near future in the RPG that will tell the past of the protagonist "Sutelz Selz", as well as mysteries and secrets.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2534630/Kimi_sae_Ireba/

Translation by: Douglas Almeida - designdouglas

Lucas Vacari Gomes

Follow the developer page
Spotify
Deezer
Apple Music
Amazon Music
Youtube Music

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link