 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DSX update for 9 May 2024

DSX v3.0.4 released. Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 14320770 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 23:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

v3.0.4 Release Notes:

  • Introducing Mute feature: Now you can mute your PC's microphone by simply pressing the Mute Button on your DualSense device. Plus, we've added a cool LED indicator to show whether your microphone is muted or not.

    • Want to control the Toggle Microphone Mute? No problem! Just head over to Controller Page -> General Settings -> Toggle Microphone Mute.
    • Customize your Mute Indicator LED in the LED Page -> DualSense Features -> Mute Indicator -> PC Microphone Mute/Unmute
    • Toggle Microphone Mute is enabled by default, and Mute Indicator is set to PC Microphone Mute/Unmute by default.

  • Implemented restoring Active Haptics Mode upon reconnecting the controller via USB.

  • Updated Setup UI for enhanced simplicity; removed the requirement for installing the HidHide driver to complete setup.

  • Updates for Translators: The DSX GitHub repository now features comprehensive instructions for translators, along with an updated 'Translate DSX' button within the language selection menu. Explore these updates here: https://github.com/Paliverse/DSX/tree/main/Translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1812621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link