Another small update (5/9/2024) before the weekend

Hello again! More fixes and more updates! Not that many, but some are... kind of important.

Bugs:



Small typo fixes throughout the Emergency and Food Districts

Accidentally left on an area we used for testing battles in the Neighborhood District (BIG OOPS), so turned that off.

Raised volume of hit SFX

Set Yen back to 0 (we were testing some features, so anyone who started playing that past 2 days got a free ¥1000, which considering we also left the battle area on, is a fair trade for our oversight).

Features:



Added settings gear icon/option in the Game Buddy main menu so players can adjust volume and enter Kanji mode without having to quit out of the game

Thank you all for being patient while we get the quality of our game to a better place! If you run into any issues, typos, etc, feel free to let us know using either the feedback form in the menu or in the Discussion Boards here on Steam.