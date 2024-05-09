 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Breach Wizards Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Demo update live

Share · View all patches · Build 14320729 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In case you haven't noticed, the Playtest has re-opened its slumbering maw and spewn forth a demo! We just patched it today, but honestly, if you already finished it there's nothing worth going back for. This is mainly for folks who didn't realise they had access to it yet. Hi, those folks!

Patch notes
  • Dall's showcase goal now requires less special knowledge.
  • Disabled some dev options.
  • Clarified phrasing of some objectives.
  • Added Beastie Boysesque emphasis to flyer.

Feedback before May 13th is extra appreciated!

Changed files in this update

Tactical Breach Wizards Playtest Content Depot 1615411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link