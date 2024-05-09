Demo update live

In case you haven't noticed, the Playtest has re-opened its slumbering maw and spewn forth a demo! We just patched it today, but honestly, if you already finished it there's nothing worth going back for. This is mainly for folks who didn't realise they had access to it yet. Hi, those folks!

Patch notes

Dall's showcase goal now requires less special knowledge.

Disabled some dev options.

Clarified phrasing of some objectives.

Added Beastie Boysesque emphasis to flyer.

Feedback before May 13th is extra appreciated!