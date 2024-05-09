- Health crystals. These crystals have a chance to spawn when killing an enemy. Destroying them restores a small amount of health.
- New mobility blessing, replacing the increase dash distance blessing
- New model for the arena boundary markers
- New crystal explosion VFX
- Secondary fire is now on its own input
- UI icon for seondary fire showing its input key and ready status
- Increased size of turret collider
- Decreased turret turn speed
- Run timer
- Decreased amount of shards earned from taking a blight
- Moved help screen to the pause menu
- Better build compression (total file size reduced by about 50%)
- Fixed stamina empty SFX playing multiple times very quickly if repeatedly losing stamina
- Fixed bug where some menu buttons weren't functioning correctly until starting and exiting a run
- Fixed bug where active blight UI wasn't clearing at the end of a run
- Fixed bug where spells were not despawning at the end of a run
- Fixed bug where killing an octo during an animation where its scale was increased caused it to remain at that increased scale when respawning
- Fixed bug where sometimes the game would not be paused during blessing selection
- Fixed bug where player level was sometimes not resetting when starting a new run
It Consumes Playtest update for 9 May 2024
Patch notes - version 0.2.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
