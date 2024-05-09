 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

It Consumes Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Patch notes - version 0.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14320708 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Health crystals. These crystals have a chance to spawn when killing an enemy. Destroying them restores a small amount of health.
  • New mobility blessing, replacing the increase dash distance blessing
  • New model for the arena boundary markers
  • New crystal explosion VFX
  • Secondary fire is now on its own input
  • UI icon for seondary fire showing its input key and ready status
  • Increased size of turret collider
  • Decreased turret turn speed
  • Run timer
  • Decreased amount of shards earned from taking a blight
  • Moved help screen to the pause menu
  • Better build compression (total file size reduced by about 50%)
  • Fixed stamina empty SFX playing multiple times very quickly if repeatedly losing stamina
  • Fixed bug where some menu buttons weren't functioning correctly until starting and exiting a run
  • Fixed bug where active blight UI wasn't clearing at the end of a run
  • Fixed bug where spells were not despawning at the end of a run
  • Fixed bug where killing an octo during an animation where its scale was increased caused it to remain at that increased scale when respawning
  • Fixed bug where sometimes the game would not be paused during blessing selection
  • Fixed bug where player level was sometimes not resetting when starting a new run

Changed files in this update

Depot 2901591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link