Pirate Fighting Simulator update for 9 May 2024

Update 9.1

Small bug fixes

  • Fixed Blunderbomb not despawning after doing its job leaving behind laggy patches
  • Fixed being able to load into a cannon after you die
  • Pants customisation saves reliably now

