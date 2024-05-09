alpha playtest: version 0.43.2 ( small patch )

Share · View all patches · Build 14320687 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

bug fixes and improvements:

fixed fps limit not saving

fixed door handles acting weird every 2nd or 3rd time you open the door.

fixed key in 2nd level not appearing until very close.

gave front doors an opening sound.

put the house in the first level in its permanent, intended location, added glass windows replacing the holes, stopped you it from being possible to go underneath the house, and finally stopped nanite tessellated grass from sticking through the carpet.

new features:

new objective.