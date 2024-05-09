1.58.3 - Crash Bandaid & Optimizations Patch

Greetings, Warriors!

We are releasing a patch to check if we got at least one of the crashing culprits nailed down (yes, there are multiple unfortunately). As per our previous announcement, only Windows 11 users are affected by the now infamous lag/stutter/crash.

Note that this is not a fully-fledged fix yet as it tackles only one of the crashing culprits, and it might not help everyone who's having this issue, but we are hoping it helps at least a part of the crashing users while we continue sorting this out.

The main issue lies in the updated D3D rendering introduced with the almighty Update 1.58. The reason why it decides to act up only on Windows 11 systems remains to be figured out.

Crash Report & Dump Collection



Speaking of figuring out, any users that crash can now help us solve those issues in a much more convenient manner. We've simplified this process by integrating the crash dump autosave and autodelete features straight into the game's options! All you have to do is tick the box to save the Dumps, the game will take it from there. If you have that box ticked, and the game decides to crash, the Dump will be collected and saved to a dedicated /Dumps folder straight in the game's core folder.

You can then grab it from there, upload to any file sharing site and submit a bug-report describing the circumstances of the crash either on the Steam forums or in our Discord.

If you've ever activated Windows Crash Dumps as per our instruction, please disable them, and thanks a lot for your help (Set DumpCount to 0 or delete the entire LocalDumps folder).

Changelog:

Technical:

Game will now always prioritize Dedicated GPU over the Integrated one..

Fixed the intro mission where peasants would idle or run away instead of responding to enemy attacks.

Added the dump collection setting.

GPU information (Videocard) will now display in the game's options.

Gameplay:

Invisible/submerged (digger) units won't reveal their visual status effects to enemies.

Fixed a bug in which AI would still relocate in campaign missions (they won't relocate at all now).

Soban's Golems will no longer be able to use horses anymore (they were never supposed to, that was possible due to a dev oversight).

Battle Realms Discord:

Join the official server for the game, the universe, and the community if you haven't. Discord has proven to be a very helpful and fun program to use for us (as developers), so we're quite keen on maintaining our server.

Populated by more than 4000 warriors, it is a solid communication bridge between us and all of you.

If you're having issues, planning to report a bug, or just want to learn something new about the game and communicate with other fans or even developers -- we'd like to see you there, come around!

Battle Realms Fundraiser:

[Help Fund Battle Realms! by Ed Del Castillo](bit.ly/3S2fB1d).

Follow Battle Realms: