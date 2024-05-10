Leaderboard Update (version 2.0.0)

This update adds the long awaited Leaderboard System! Compete with others around the world for the best times on all fights in multiple speed run friendly categories such as In-Game Time (IGT) and Real-Time Attack (RTA), as well as leaderboards for each EX fight, the bonus fights, and even separate leaderboards for Casual difficulty!
We’ve also added a feature that so many of you have requested both here, as well as on Discord. Now you can disable the News Scene that plays at the end of every fight! This should make restarting fights to get better times on the leaderboard much quicker.
There is now also a dialog that displays the times that you got on your fight, as well as your boosts used, and damage, punches, and specials taken and received too. This appears at the end of every fight (including Thump and EX Thump), and has convenient buttons for restarting a fight from there!
The addition of these systems was made possible by all of you, and were designed for all of you. ExceptioNULL Games thanks you for your love and support! Be sure to support us further by wishlisting the upcoming sequel, Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen!
Here are the detailed changes for this update:
- Added in-game plus Steam community leaderboards, 6 per fight: Casual IGT, Casual RTA, IGT, RTA, EX IGT, and EX RTA. Accessible from both the Fighter Dialogs as well as the Challenges Scene. Personal bests are tracked for each leaderboard, and synced across all devices that you’re logged into with Steam. Leaderboard entries can be tapped to display the customizations that the player had equipped at the time that they completed that leaderboard entry.
- Added a new Fight Results Dialog that is displayed at the end of every fight (including Thump and EX Thump), which displays the boosts used, damage, punches, and specials dealt and taken, as well as the in-game time and real-time taken during the fight.
- Added a toggle to the Settings Dialog that you can use to enable and disable the News Scene that plays at the end of a fight. I imagine this highly requested feature will be useful for you speed-runners!
- Collected all the latest community translations as of February 23rd, 2024. If you’d like to help out with our community driven translation effort please join our Discord Server!
- Improved the overall look for Dialogs, especially the Fighter Dialog and the new Fight Results Dialog, so that the portraits and the gradient go to the exact border of the dialog, rather than being cut off short and the rounded edges not being exact.
- Improved our save file system by writing to the disk asynchronously.
- Improved our loading scene system so that Skeleton Data is preloaded prior to entering a scene, rather than loading on entering a scene.
- Corrected bad punctuation for our translations, as well as ASCII characters that have somehow been slipping past us with each update.
- Fixed a crash when navigation up from the Kim Jong BOOM fight in the Fighters List Dialog.
- Fixed an issue where we no longer handling “keyboard” tip variants.
- Fixed a long standing bug where the transition was playing the wrong transition when going from one scene to another.
- Fixed a bug where the music didn't fade back in to the volume it was at before getting knocked down, after getting back up.
- Fixed a long standing bug where EX Mike Pious didn't use his TKO dialogue when TKO’ed.
- Fixed an old bug where the Award Currency Dialog said “ Influence!” and not “ Votes!”.
- Fixed a bug where holding the window bar of the game would cause it to freeze.
- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze when trying to Alt+Tab away from/back to the game, and when hitting the Windows key.
- Fixed an issue where Screenshots couldn’t be taken on Windows.
- Fixed controller/keyboard navigation in several dialogs and scenes.
- Fixed sounds in the Wardrobe Scene from playing too quietly.
- Fixed several missing “click” sounds when tapping on things, e.g. the Shop Cards on the Shop Dialog.
- Fixed an issue with the buttons in the Settings Dialog playing the wrong sounds.
- Fixed the Credits Scene being spaced somewhat oddly and inconsistently at times, as well as not scrolling all the way past the top edge of the screen.
- Fixed a bug where the Challenges Scene was navigable with controllers/arrow keys while any dialog was being displayed.
- Fixed a soft-lock on the Map Scene after returning from defeating EX Thump for the first time after closing the dialog nodes that appear in the wrong order. This was causing a crash on macOS.
- Fixed the wrong opening and/or closing quotation for Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese.
- Fixed an issue where the strings json files still had some strings that used \n and \" instead of [newline] and [quote], which made the translation script work extra hard.
- Fixed a bug where the bonus fights could in rare instances not unlock.
- Fixed a bug where switching between Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless, and back to Fullscreen caused the windows to be too large on a retina display, as well as the fullscreen being too large when returning to fullscreen from the windowed modes.
- Fixed a bug where switching from Windowed to Bordered would center the window on the primary monitor, not the monitor where the window is moved to.
- Fixed an issue where the loading scene was still adding textures to the cache, even if that texture failed to be loaded.
- Fixed a bug where the player was too small in the PlayerCustomizationScene, and where the touch listener for the "wiggle" was over the buttons. This caused it to 'eat' the touch input for some of the buttons at certain spots.
- Updated the entire game from Cocos2d-x v3.17.2 to Axmol v2.1.3, which is a fork of Cocos2d-x v4.0 that is actively maintained and updated (unlike Cocos2d-x itself).
- Updated the game to 64-bit Windows, and added Apple Silicon macOS support.
- Removed unused libraries and updated the used ones in order to improve stability and performance.
Changed files in this update