Leaderboard Update (version 2.0.0)

This update adds the long awaited Leaderboard System! Compete with others around the world for the best times on all fights in multiple speed run friendly categories such as In-Game Time (IGT) and Real-Time Attack (RTA), as well as leaderboards for each EX fight, the bonus fights, and even separate leaderboards for Casual difficulty!

We’ve also added a feature that so many of you have requested both here, as well as on Discord. Now you can disable the News Scene that plays at the end of every fight! This should make restarting fights to get better times on the leaderboard much quicker.

There is now also a dialog that displays the times that you got on your fight, as well as your boosts used, and damage, punches, and specials taken and received too. This appears at the end of every fight (including Thump and EX Thump), and has convenient buttons for restarting a fight from there!

The addition of these systems was made possible by all of you, and were designed for all of you. ExceptioNULL Games thanks you for your love and support! Be sure to support us further by wishlisting the upcoming sequel, Knockout 2: Wrath of the Karen!

Here are the detailed changes for this update: