Miami Hotel Simulator Prologue update for 9 May 2024

New update (0.11.220)

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added support for new languages
  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Dutch
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Chinese
  • Turkish
Bug fixes
  • Fixed player getting stuck in a room bug.
  • Fixed some interaction bugs with colliders.
  • Fixed issue where rooms remained dirty after garbage had fallen out of the room.
  • Fixed parenting problem with furniture items.
  • Fixed random bell ring sound occurring even when the hotel is closed.
Quality of life improvements
  • Added ability to hide UI with F7.

