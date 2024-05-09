New update (0.11.220)

Added support for new languages
- French
- Italian
- German
- Spanish
- Dutch
- Japanese
- Korean
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Chinese
- Turkish
Bug fixes
- Fixed player getting stuck in a room bug.
- Fixed some interaction bugs with colliders.
- Fixed issue where rooms remained dirty after garbage had fallen out of the room.
- Fixed parenting problem with furniture items.
- Fixed random bell ring sound occurring even when the hotel is closed.
Quality of life improvements
- Added ability to hide UI with F7.
Changed files in this update