Bug Fixes - v1.1.42

Hey Oracles,

As I mentioned in this post from November 2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1755830/view/5849674468181968436

I (Leo) ended up getting sick and needed to work on Astrea post release updates slower to take care of my health. 🤒

Because of that, many bug reports ended up piling up. 😭

But I'm feeling better (not 100% though) and I decided to tackle a bunch of those bugs. 💪

So this patch is just a bunch of bug fixes! There are still more bugs to be fixed though, but they will be fixed eventually.

Other than that, we are working on the v1.2, our next Major Update and I hope to have more news to share about it soon.

Here is a screenshot with a little spoiler about the v1.2, can you guess what it will be?

🧐🧐🧐🧐

Patch Notes

General

Now when creating a mod there is no need to add "+" to the die name of Balanced, Risky and Epic versions, the game will automatically do that using the "DieTier" field.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Champion and Mastery achievements not being unlocked after disabling mods if player reached Astrea's Heart and reached Max Level with mods enabled previously.

Fixed Create New Character Die mod not adding ""+"" to the die name internally on Balanced, Risky and Epic versions. This was making the dice appear normally on the compendium, but during the run, the dice with same name, but different tiers, would override each other.

Fixed softlock when Sands of Time triggers Cursed Prediction.

Fixed Apian Drone drawing die outside of player turn.

Fixed Outbreak VFX remaining on the battle forever if the Doom applied by Outbreak was denied by Protection.

Fixed Smoke Bomb not being stackable when it should. Smoke Bomb die was changed from 4 x Smoke Bomb, 2 x Corrupt 1 to 1 x Smoke Bomb 2, 3 x Smoke Bomb 1, 2 x Corrupt 1.

Fixed Deadly Oscillation Action changed by Defiant Alarm being affected by doom.

Fixed Atrocious Decimator and Collapsed Astrea not being affected by start of enemy turn and end of enemy turn effects (like Relief, Decay, etc).

Fixed Forged Auto Turret softlocking the game when the die with it was drawn.

Fixed Prediction Convergence softlocking when there is no die on dice pool or discard.

Fixed Bottled Aurora softlocking the game when player pressed Reroll Hand button with no die on his hand.

Fixed Anomaly Control and Anomaly Master achievements not being unlocked if player win a run on higher anomaly than the achievement requests.

Fixed Heart Fragment sometimes activating Hypersensitive Aura at the start of the battle when Devotion Orb is active.

Fixed Wave Bender achievement not being unlocked in a specific situation.

Fixed Reflexive Mind achievement being unlocked when player moved his orbs during battle if he already had unlocked The World Goes ’Round... achievement.

Fixed Spectral Harvester blinking even when it is not about to trigger.

Fixed Spectral Harvester softlocking when triggered with Shamanic Whispering or Dangerous Excavation with no die on Draw Pool.

Fixed Calm dealing 1 fewer Purification than it was supposed to deal.

Fixed Obscure not hiding Astrea Avatar Overcorruption Meter when she resurrects from her Collapsed Astrea state through Solar Rebirth.

Fixed Blighted Soul not hiding Astrea Avatar Corruption Meter when she resurrects from her Collapsed Astrea state through Solar Rebirth.

Fixed Obscure turning only half of the Overcorruption Meter black.

Fixed Blighted Soul turning only half of the Corruption Meter black.

Fixed Zenith Ring (and any other Blessing) blinking outside of battle.

Fixed Purification preview from dice like New Moon Ray, Bloody Moon Ray++, etc. outside of battle not working correctly.

Fixed derivated dice from Solar Cradle not being shown as discovered on Compendium.

Fixed Hourglass Mastery no triggering when player have no Sands of Time.

Fixed Hourglass Mastery triggering itself when playing it for the first time.

Fixed Inventive counting as two actions and making Anomaly 9 and Crimson Solstice tick twice.

Fixed playing a Copycat from Charged Pylon sentinel on a dice with forged faces making the Charged Pylon die stick with the forged faces forever.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️