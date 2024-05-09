 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 9 May 2024

Counter-Strike 2 update for 9 May 2024 · Build 14320137 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 07:04:36 UTC

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

  • Fixed demo_pause exploit

