Bodyrain update v1.4 - Soundtrack update!

Hey guys! Hope you've been enjoying Bodyrain! We listened to your feedback and decided to bring these changes to the game:
- Coins, gold bars and coin bags are worth more money
- Added a new soundtrack to the main menu and to the credits
- Fixed a problem where the soundtrack would sound choppy when the game was running on low framerates
- Added more stems to the soundtrack to avoid sounding too repetitive
- Added sounds to the game UI (clicking on bottons, buying and equipping weapons, etc.)
Changed files in this update