Bodyrain update for 9 May 2024

Bodyrain update v1.4 - Soundtrack update!

Bodyrain update v1.4 - Build 14320046 - 9 May 2024

Hey guys! Hope you've been enjoying Bodyrain! We listened to your feedback and decided to bring these changes to the game:

  • Coins, gold bars and coin bags are worth more money
  • Added a new soundtrack to the main menu and to the credits
  • Fixed a problem where the soundtrack would sound choppy when the game was running on low framerates
  • Added more stems to the soundtrack to avoid sounding too repetitive
  • Added sounds to the game UI (clicking on bottons, buying and equipping weapons, etc.)

