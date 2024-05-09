

Hello, stalkers! We are undergoing a mandatory technical update 1.00.64.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Now, when you start a new game after the introductory video, you must go through a short training mission. Previously, you could choose to do it at the shelter. However, as experience has shown, few did this and, not understanding the game mechanics, left negative reviews. I have decided to make it mandatory, as in many other games. You can skip it while you are in the training level, and at the same time, you will immediately receive the "Smart Stalker" achievement: on the wall of an abandoned house, you need to press either “Exit to Main Menu” or “Start Playing”.

I will also try to explain a couple of aspects of the game mechanics that have received negative feedback:

Question: I can’t save my game or exit to the main menu, I have to close the game and start all over again!!! Also, I can't see the current tasks. I'm angry!

Answer: Once you complete the tutorial, you will learn that you can save your progress in the game or exit to the main menu using the PDA on your left thigh. There, you can also see the current tasks and markers on the map. Yes, this is quite unusual. In most games, all this can be done by pressing a button, and voilà — there is the menu in its standard form. But when I created the game, I decided that it disrupts immersion and degrades perception. Maybe I was wrong?

Question: The game is very dark! I can't see anything, even what's in my backpack.

Answer: There is a flashlight in the game, which you will learn about after completing the tutorial. It is always with you, and its batteries will never run out. Simply touch your head with your hand, and it will turn on. It's dark because it is late evening in the first location. Objects cast shadows, just like in real life. When you stand in the shade, for example, from a tree, the shadow from the tree falls on the backpack, and the backpack itself casts shadows on the items inside it. That is why you need the flashlight — to light your way in the darkness!

Question: The player moves like a turtle. It feels like he has a couple of tons on his back.

Answer: The player can move both by walking and running. Walking is controlled by moving the stick forward; the further you push the stick on the joystick forward, the faster the player moves. However, pressing the stick during walking makes the player start running.

If you have any more questions, do not hesitate to ask. I am always ready and open to communication.