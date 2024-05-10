 Skip to content

MAJOR Escape Z update for 10 May 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.5

New Map: Old Factory
Discover a new industrial environment with rusty machinery and dark corners. Prepare yourself for new challenges as you explore the Old Factory.

Turkish Language Added
You can now play Escape Z in Turkish! Welcome new players!

Added 1 New Achievement
A new achievement to unlock, offering additional challenges and incentives.


Corrected Some Translations
Improved translations to ensure a more consistent and understandable gaming experience.

Thank you for your continued support!

