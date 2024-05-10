UPDATE VERSION 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14319797 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 18:26:16 UTC by Wendy



✅ New Map: Old Factory

Discover a new industrial environment with rusty machinery and dark corners. Prepare yourself for new challenges as you explore the Old Factory.

✅ Turkish Language Added

You can now play Escape Z in Turkish! Welcome new players!

✅ Added 1 New Achievement

A new achievement to unlock, offering additional challenges and incentives.



✅ Corrected Some Translations

Improved translations to ensure a more consistent and understandable gaming experience.

Thank you for your continued support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571140/Escape_Z/