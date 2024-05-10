UPDATE VERSION 0.5

✅ New Map: Old Factory
Discover a new industrial environment with rusty machinery and dark corners. Prepare yourself for new challenges as you explore the Old Factory.
✅ Turkish Language Added
You can now play Escape Z in Turkish! Welcome new players!
✅ Added 1 New Achievement
A new achievement to unlock, offering additional challenges and incentives.
✅ Corrected Some Translations
Improved translations to ensure a more consistent and understandable gaming experience.
