Caves of Qud update for 9 May 2024

Gra's Ludonarracon Stream

9 May 2024

Freehold Games' resident snapjaw v-tuber Gra is streaming live right here on Steam! She will be playing the beta for the Spring Molting update, which will be out tomorrow on the public beta branch.

Caves of Qud is also part of the official selection for this year's Ludonarracon, check out the entire event over here.

Love Qud but want to get your friends in on the action too? You're in luck because there is a free demo available from now till May 13th. You can access the demo from the Caves of Qud Steam store page

Subscribe to Gra on Twitch to see more of her streams: [twitch.tv/grastreams ](twitch.tv/grastreams )

-Alexandra

