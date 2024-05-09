v1.7.18.4 Patch

Hey guys! This update handles a bunch of bugs that I may have accidentally introduced in the last couple patches. Sorry about that! I think we've caught all the nasty ones now, and if not, please report anything you can find so I can get them knocked out!

New Version Number

Moving on, you may have noticed that I've changed the build version structure a bit. In case you're interested, we're doing this so I can introduce smaller patches without calling it a full update. The structure works like this now:

In our current version number, 1.7.18.4, we have:

Game Version (in this case, beta) Major update (a massive overhaul, new system/features or a new zone) Minor update (a minor update. Minor features or systems, new content, quality of life changes)

4 - Patch or Update Revision (a minor minor update that fixes bugs, corrects an issue, balances content, etc)

This will allow us to better identify which version caused issues and allow us to keep pushing out smaller, more frequent updates without skyrocketing our version number.

Keep in mind that this also means you won't see many of the versions that go out. Each time our testers get a version, the number will keep counting up behind the scenes and you'll only see the ones that go public. Because of that, the version numbers may skip around a bit and hopefully that's not too confusing.

Anyway. This update also introduces a few new things, such as a search function in your inventory, bank/storage containers, and the crafting window.

I'm going to get back to working on skill trees and other fun content updates, so stay tuned!

Patch Notes

New:

Crafting window search bar

Inventory search bar

Container/Bank search bars

Map Markers now show your friend’s names

Can now cycle forward and backward through loadouts using X and Z respectively (Keyboard only, but keybinds available for gamepad)

Added a keybind for opening chat (Unbound for gamepad, but available if you want to sacrifice something else)

Fixed an issue with splitting stacks into merchant sell windows

Added a magnifying glass to the buy confirmation page to indicate that you can mouse over the name to inspect the item

Two new mid-game staves (craftable from carpentry)

Fixed:

Fixed some weirdness with the auto deposit button, specifically with multiplayer (to prevent issues, the deposit is recursive now and does take a bit of time, during which time, you’re locked out of interactions so you don’t lose items. Looking into a more instant option for a future update)

Amber at the Astral Portal in Farmlands was locking players out of the Bandit Betrayal quest when they were on another quest with her. We explained politely that she could do two quests at once and she’s cool with it

Setting Max FPS to OFF now properly unlocks your framerate

Placeable mirrors will no longer vanish in multiplayer and should correct themselves automatically

Placeable mirrors now properly show dismantle progress bar when being picked up

Fixed an issue with gamepads being stuck in a “look” state when first launching the game

Improved furniture and plant placing system to hopefully prevent being able to stack multiple items in the same spot

Fixed some weird bugs with new loadouts (Loadouts with identical names are not possible, so rename any you may still have around)

Fixed a typo in Xanthus’ dialog

Fixed an issue with weapons being stuck in the sheathed position

Fixed an issue with having multiple weapons equipped in the same slot at one time due to loadout shenanigans

Can now properly complete Sendu’s Mask related quests, even if you’ve stored your mask in the wardrobe

Withdrawing more gold than you have will no longer give you an empty bank note

Improved: