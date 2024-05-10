 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR The Indigo Parallel update for 10 May 2024

Update 3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14319705 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 03:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • x12 levels Expanded with new areas to explore
  • x5 New pathways
  • Reworked insanity mode
  • Hid a monster during the underwater sequence
  • You can now get soda from the vending machines
  • There are more things you can interact with
  • No clip camera mode added
  • Fixed the do not press the button Achievement
  • Bug Fixes

Instructions for no clip camera mode:
Hold down C B G keys for 3 seconds, use the WASD keys to fly around, shift to speed up, Ctrl to slow down, Q and E to go up and down, press SPACE to attach the camera back to the player.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1550871
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1550872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link