Update 3.8

x12 levels Expanded with new areas to explore

x5 New pathways

Reworked insanity mode

Hid a monster during the underwater sequence

You can now get soda from the vending machines

There are more things you can interact with

No clip camera mode added

Fixed the do not press the button Achievement

Bug Fixes

Instructions for no clip camera mode:

Hold down C B G keys for 3 seconds, use the WASD keys to fly around, shift to speed up, Ctrl to slow down, Q and E to go up and down, press SPACE to attach the camera back to the player.