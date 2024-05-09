 Skip to content

Ball Blitz! update for 9 May 2024

Patch 1.1.3

Build 14319552 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 20:59:23 UTC by Wendy

  • Friends Leaderboard added in-game! You can compete with your friends and check how much more Blitzing you have done than them.

  • Visuals for Leaderboard will be adjusted soon but I wanted to make sure you all had access to the feature ASAP!

