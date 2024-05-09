-
Friends Leaderboard added in-game! You can compete with your friends and check how much more Blitzing you have done than them.
Visuals for Leaderboard will be adjusted soon but I wanted to make sure you all had access to the feature ASAP!
Ball Blitz! update for 9 May 2024
Patch 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
