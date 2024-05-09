PATCH NOTES V1.0093

Stay awhile and grind!
Here are the patch notes (1.0093.4721):
- Added new weapon masteries to all 3 origin classes at level 10
- Faster loading between floors in the tower and stages in dungeons
CRAFTING
- Added "Convert soulshots 1x" (Convert D-grade,C-grade,B-grade,A-grade to S-grade)
- Added "Convert soulshots 10x"
- Added "Convert soulshots 100x"
- Tweaks to increase crafting experience gain after level 50
DUNGEONS
- Frozen Northlands dungeon boss "Frostlord" textures has been updated
- Minor balance tweaks to all enemies in normal and heroic dungeons
- Optimized and improved load order for stages in all dungeons
TOWER
- Improved load order for quicker floor initiation load
MASTERY
- Added new mastery for Warrior "Slam" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks
- Added new mastery for Rogue "Stab" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks
- Added new mastery for Mystic "Splash" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks
MISC
- Added display of damage increase for weapons during the enchantment process
- Added display of base damage on hover in inventory for all enchanted weapons
- Added tutorial popup to explain maximum capacity storage in upgrades
- Tweaks to slightly increase S-grade equipment drop chance in legendary chests
- Total slider for trade goods and potions at "Merchants" increased to 10k
- Numerous stability fixes
- Updated several tooltips
Changed files in this update