 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Walker update for 9 May 2024

PATCH NOTES V1.0093

Share · View all patches · Build 14319541 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0093.4721):

  • Added new weapon masteries to all 3 origin classes at level 10
  • Faster loading between floors in the tower and stages in dungeons

CRAFTING

  • Added "Convert soulshots 1x" (Convert D-grade,C-grade,B-grade,A-grade to S-grade)
  • Added "Convert soulshots 10x"
  • Added "Convert soulshots 100x"
  • Tweaks to increase crafting experience gain after level 50

DUNGEONS

  • Frozen Northlands dungeon boss "Frostlord" textures has been updated
  • Minor balance tweaks to all enemies in normal and heroic dungeons
  • Optimized and improved load order for stages in all dungeons

TOWER

  • Improved load order for quicker floor initiation load

MASTERY

  • Added new mastery for Warrior "Slam" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks
  • Added new mastery for Rogue "Stab" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks
  • Added new mastery for Mystic "Splash" to unlock at level 10 with 3 ranks

MISC

  • Added display of damage increase for weapons during the enchantment process
  • Added display of base damage on hover in inventory for all enchanted weapons
  • Added tutorial popup to explain maximum capacity storage in upgrades
  • Tweaks to slightly increase S-grade equipment drop chance in legendary chests
  • Total slider for trade goods and potions at "Merchants" increased to 10k
  • Numerous stability fixes
  • Updated several tooltips

Changed files in this update

Depot 2130061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link