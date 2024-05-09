 Skip to content

Turkish Throne update for 9 May 2024

May 9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14319540 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 8 new achievements.
  • Fixed an economic growth bug that caused the economy to increase by a factor of 100 instead of what it should have.
  • Now province happiness may decrease in provinces with a chance if the economy per capita is too low.
  • Minor text and tooltip corrections.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2839451
