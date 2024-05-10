-
New Props
- Horse-like Platform
-
New Functionality
- Target Text Height customization
- Target Text color now has a subtle outline
-
Bug Fixes
- Text Color now maintains consistency
- Fixed Cel Shade not applying to target text
- Fixed bug with target text tilting after toggling top down camera
- Target Text Always Points to Camera will not affect Custom Text Objects
- Fixed locked objects not showing red highlights
- Fixed problem with custom text scaling
- Custom Text collision is more accurate now, easier to select
- Optimized how additional views are generated
Practisim Designer update for 10 May 2024
Custom Target Text Height, Horse-like Platform, Text Improvements
