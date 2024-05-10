 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 10 May 2024

Custom Target Text Height, Horse-like Platform, Text Improvements

Build 14319511 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 17:59:10 UTC

  • New Props

    • Horse-like Platform

  • New Functionality

    • Target Text Height customization
    • Target Text color now has a subtle outline

  • Bug Fixes

    • Text Color now maintains consistency
    • Fixed Cel Shade not applying to target text
    • Fixed bug with target text tilting after toggling top down camera
    • Target Text Always Points to Camera will not affect Custom Text Objects
    • Fixed locked objects not showing red highlights
    • Fixed problem with custom text scaling
    • Custom Text collision is more accurate now, easier to select
    • Optimized how additional views are generated

