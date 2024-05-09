 Skip to content

Betrayal Beach update for 9 May 2024

Version 1.0.4

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Push To Talk is now disabled while typing in text chat
  • Minimized text chat now always shows the latest chat message
  • Other Misc. chat visual tweaks

Version 1.0.3

  • Better error messages upon failing login or lobby create / join

Important Notice: I am aware that many Russian players are unable to get past the authentication service. I am looking into this and doing what I can to resolve this issue. However it seems like it may be that services are being region blocked, in which case it is unfortunately out of my control.

