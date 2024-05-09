Version 1.0.4

Push To Talk is now disabled while typing in text chat

Minimized text chat now always shows the latest chat message

Other Misc. chat visual tweaks

Version 1.0.3

Better error messages upon failing login or lobby create / join

Important Notice: I am aware that many Russian players are unable to get past the authentication service. I am looking into this and doing what I can to resolve this issue. However it seems like it may be that services are being region blocked, in which case it is unfortunately out of my control.