Build 14319415 · Last edited 9 May 2024

GAMEPLAY

Birds now need 75 xp to rank up, it was 100

Moved spawns that were close to the chicken coop farther away

BUILDINGS

You can now interact through opened bird cages

Fixed the farm being enabled by default

Progress on a building is saved when you cancel it

GRAPHICS

Mummy kitties now have shooting eye lasers

AUDIO

Made the Yeti louder

UI

New ui that shows how close to getting a new skill you are

The army manager now shows how much xp each bird has

Boss fight ui saves the previous fight incase another pops up

FIXED BUGS

Fixed forge being out of sync in multiplayer

Fixed the birdbath spamming bot sounds