Love Birds update for 9 May 2024

Beta 0.97

Beta 0.97

Last edited 9 May 2024

GAMEPLAY

Birds now need 75 xp to rank up, it was 100
Moved spawns that were close to the chicken coop farther away

BUILDINGS

You can now interact through opened bird cages
Fixed the farm being enabled by default
Progress on a building is saved when you cancel it

GRAPHICS

Mummy kitties now have shooting eye lasers

AUDIO

Made the Yeti louder

UI

New ui that shows how close to getting a new skill you are
The army manager now shows how much xp each bird has
Boss fight ui saves the previous fight incase another pops up

FIXED BUGS

Fixed forge being out of sync in multiplayer
Fixed the birdbath spamming bot sounds

