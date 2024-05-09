GAMEPLAY
Birds now need 75 xp to rank up, it was 100
Moved spawns that were close to the chicken coop farther away
BUILDINGS
You can now interact through opened bird cages
Fixed the farm being enabled by default
Progress on a building is saved when you cancel it
GRAPHICS
Mummy kitties now have shooting eye lasers
AUDIO
Made the Yeti louder
UI
New ui that shows how close to getting a new skill you are
The army manager now shows how much xp each bird has
Boss fight ui saves the previous fight incase another pops up
FIXED BUGS
Fixed forge being out of sync in multiplayer
Fixed the birdbath spamming bot sounds
Changed files in this update