- Added a loading screen to help with the initial loading of the level
- Switched build from "Development" to "Shipping"
- Firewall request should be disabled as it was for development only
- User interface improvements
- Set the game music to be off by default
- Minor back-end code optimizations
- Removed unused assets, plugins, and levels
Aim Trainer (With Cats) update for 9 May 2024
Update #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
