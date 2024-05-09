 Skip to content

Aim Trainer (With Cats) update for 9 May 2024

Update #1

Build 14319407 · Last edited 9 May 2024

  • Added a loading screen to help with the initial loading of the level
  • Switched build from "Development" to "Shipping"
  • Firewall request should be disabled as it was for development only
  • User interface improvements
  • Set the game music to be off by default
  • Minor back-end code optimizations
  • Removed unused assets, plugins, and levels

