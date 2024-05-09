 Skip to content

Mind Over Magic update for 9 May 2024

Hotfixes 2024-05-09

  • Fix to Spectral Croa so they don't fly.
  • Fix for Chest Smasher anims not working.
  • Fix for potential issues with Cronebug Pens, Weaver Bird Nests, and Lavalina Stys after they've been shrunk and enlarged.

