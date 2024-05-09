 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 9 May 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14319214 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 20:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A long-requested item -- display of local variables/switches is now supported via the <lv[]> and <ls[]> tags.
  • Fixed a few more issues with tile and pixel-based movement. Issues, if any, should be minimal now.
  • Fixed a few issues with collating messages, persisting messages, and so forth.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link