Nerobi update for 9 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8640

9 May 2024

  • A confirmation window now appears when you exit the settings menu with unapplied changes.
  • Updated the tutorial text for jumping: it now specifies that it is possible to jump either by pressing once or by holding down the button for a higher jump.
  • Fixed an error regarding the last video of Yagi's escape. It was possible to reactivate it by returning to the trigger.
  • Fixed two bugs on Nerobi's running: movement speed now correctly reset to default when he stops or changes movement direction.
  • Slowed down the start of the video of the chameleon trap.
  • Fixed error in Nerobi's invincibility.
  • Added a sign to mark the two possible routes near Gebriel.
  • Fixed the color of particles in portals activated by Nerobi that lead to the end of the path in the Forest of Perdition chapter.

