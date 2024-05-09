Nerobi v0.8640

- A confirmation window now appears when you exit the settings menu with unapplied changes.
- Updated the tutorial text for jumping: it now specifies that it is possible to jump either by pressing once or by holding down the button for a higher jump.
- Fixed an error regarding the last video of Yagi's escape. It was possible to reactivate it by returning to the trigger.
- Fixed two bugs on Nerobi's running: movement speed now correctly reset to default when he stops or changes movement direction.
- Slowed down the start of the video of the chameleon trap.
- Fixed error in Nerobi's invincibility.
- Added a sign to mark the two possible routes near Gebriel.
- Fixed the color of particles in portals activated by Nerobi that lead to the end of the path in the Forest of Perdition chapter.
