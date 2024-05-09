This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads for people on the stable main branch.

Added many new entity noises

Wretches now make footsteps, have a custom alarm noise, and a custom roaming noise. Hounds now have a better, creepier barking noise as well.

Added an entity frequency setting

Once enabled, this setting will delete half of the entities on a level. It requires a restart of the level to take effect though. Some entities, such as clumps, dullers, and deathmoths will not be deleted. Suggested by @Cross-Conception on our discord

Added keep inventory setting

This setting allows the player to keep their items upon most instances of death. Some instances of death, such as dying in level RUN, does not allow you to keep your items. This setting is experimental because it can sometimes cause physics issues. Suggested by @Cross-Conception on our discord

Revamped level 998

Twas in a poll, and now is here. The level 998 revamp has a much better staircase area, with a nice shadow pouring in from the top window (only available on high shadow settings). The outdoor area now has more fog, although the area is not done and will be finished up before the main branch drop next week.

Added more spawn locations to level 9

Most houses in level 9 now have spawn points. Some adjustments have been made to level 9 as well, like crushing in some doors.

And now, for a couple of rapid-fire changes:

Fixed gameplay settings menu

Added a playhouse to the first level 18 hall

Added some new props to level 571

In other BrVR News:

Level 63 is well underway and will be added in the next few weeks. It will be reachable from level 18's rocket ride.

Nothing else to report

Join our discord https://discord.gg/Px6jpjFEt6

Wishlist our other game Bread or Dead VR and try the playtest

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2380600/Bread_or_Dead/