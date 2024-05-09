Share · View all patches · Build 14318922 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi again everyone!

We're finally releasing patch 2, "Accelerated Catastrophe". It has quite a lot more than we expected, so let's get to it:

CONTENT

An overhaul to world 2. No longer as open as before, we added a couple of chain levels to it as well

A bigger variety of goals to accomplish as well

Overhaul to world 3. All quests are now mandatory, but will all result in optional fights with rewards instead.

Which means: three now levels for world 3, where you get to try out the "Advance" spell and the "Collapse" spell. Since this is Early Access, a warning, the Advance spell is fickle and might crash the game. We are working on it.

A general ID system has been implemented behind the scene for all of Lumi's moves and levels. We still need to finish it up, but this will definitely help with future translations.

CHANGES

Searing Ice is now called Agony Glass.

Fragile state is now Glass state

Which statuses affect the damage received is now displayed with the damage: "2 (Glass, Poison)"

Hid secret level in world 1 behind conditions

Changed flow of the very first map, to tell people to stop at the first location

BUG FIXES

Twin Slap attack now shows targettng arrows

Reward move now shows a green targeting arrow

Douse no longer consumes a Nox

Tried to fix crashes from Advance (not quite fixed)

Since last time we've shown the game off at local Maker Faire in Denmark. Lots of kids and adults played it. It was a real confidence boost.

We also participated in Nordic Game Jam 2024, where we made sort of tactical puzzle game, called Home Dungeon. Feel free to try it: https://takunomi.itch.io/home-dungeon

And the very sweet vero_cat played the game on stream for several hours, though the VOD appears to be gone now. Still, check out her channel, she was really good at it: https://www.twitch.tv/vero_cat

That's it for this patch. Next time we hope focus on adding more visual upgrades and giving the second boss an overhaul as well. See you soon!