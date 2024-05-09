Patch Notes Version 0.3.0

Main changes:

Added new level “Ruins”

Anvil has been added to the stores and Satyr Village.

You can improve any equipment, except for artifacts and quivers

You can also use enchant to change the main characteristic of a rare item, and increase its rarity with a small chance.

Updated sky textures

Removed exits to secret locations, now levels go linearly without a choice

Added two new types of fungoid creatures at character creation

Added ability for other classes to learn the dagger tree

Shields no longer give passive physical defense

Increased magical defense when shield blocking

Updated leafy armor set

Updated plated leather armor set

Changed the damage type of the Sword of Giants skill, now the damage is calculated from physical damage.

Increased the amount of moons from chests

Increased magic protection for all jewelries

Player now gets 3 skill points from level 10 and 4 from level 15

Reduced the amount of stamina for double dagger attacks

Reduced the attack speed of the Troll boss

Reduced the movement rotation speed of many large creatures

Increased the number of dot effects for all daggers and knuckles

Increased the number of dot points gained when blocking

Reduced the amount of experience gained from all creatures

Increased the damage of all daggers by 1

Increased the character elemental armor score from 0 to 15

Reduced the damage from all aoe skills of enemies by three times.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with freeze dot effect

Fixed a rare visual bug of incorrect display of character's characteristics

Fixed bug with using items on the panel after character death

Fixed a bug where the first attack with a one-handed sword sometimes did not deal damage

Fixed a bug with run without stamina costs

Fixed sound of blows when disarming

Fixed a bug with the ability to turn on the tumble collider while jumping

Fixed a bug with jewelry merchant in the twilight forest

Fixed a rare bug with infinite take damage animation

Fixed a bug with getting a dot value greater than the max value

Fixed enemies rotating too fast