Patch Notes Version 0.3.0

Main changes:
Added new level “Ruins”
Anvil has been added to the stores and Satyr Village.
You can improve any equipment, except for artifacts and quivers
You can also use enchant to change the main characteristic of a rare item, and increase its rarity with a small chance.
Updated sky textures
Removed exits to secret locations, now levels go linearly without a choice
Added two new types of fungoid creatures at character creation
Added ability for other classes to learn the dagger tree
Shields no longer give passive physical defense
Increased magical defense when shield blocking
Updated leafy armor set
Updated plated leather armor set
Changed the damage type of the Sword of Giants skill, now the damage is calculated from physical damage.
Increased the amount of moons from chests
Increased magic protection for all jewelries
Player now gets 3 skill points from level 10 and 4 from level 15
Reduced the amount of stamina for double dagger attacks
Reduced the attack speed of the Troll boss
Reduced the movement rotation speed of many large creatures
Increased the number of dot effects for all daggers and knuckles
Increased the number of dot points gained when blocking
Reduced the amount of experience gained from all creatures
Increased the damage of all daggers by 1
Increased the character elemental armor score from 0 to 15
Reduced the damage from all aoe skills of enemies by three times.
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug with freeze dot effect
Fixed a rare visual bug of incorrect display of character's characteristics
Fixed bug with using items on the panel after character death
Fixed a bug where the first attack with a one-handed sword sometimes did not deal damage
Fixed a bug with run without stamina costs
Fixed sound of blows when disarming
Fixed a bug with the ability to turn on the tumble collider while jumping
Fixed a bug with jewelry merchant in the twilight forest
Fixed a rare bug with infinite take damage animation
Fixed a bug with getting a dot value greater than the max value
Fixed enemies rotating too fast
Changed files in this update