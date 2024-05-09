This patch is really small but I finally figured out how to fix the flippers rotation angles and I had to push it asap. I've also started remapping the controller but I can't figure out how I want it laid out. For now, consider controller support "partial"
Patch Notes
General
- Improvements have been made to the scripts relating to pinball in anticipation for upcoming Tables
- Controller Left Stick now only moves the camera
- Controller Right Stick now rotates the camera
Changed files in this update