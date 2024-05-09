Version 0.3.3 Fixes

Smaller update and more fixes
- Fixed barge save/load.
- Fixed saving and loading modified vehicles.
- Fixed main menu Continue button.
- Fixed exporting and loading custom map with the new save system. They are now saved into a separate folder.
- Some road vehicle movement fixes - fixed movement for vehicle with more than 2 trailers, fixed movement when combining multiple trailers of different types, improved speed limits in curves and braking before turning into curves.
- Some changes to bridges - improved placing performance, fixed diagonal road bridge, increased price, different speed limits, road bridge cannot be upgraded, rail bridge can.
- Fixed not being able to destroy entire bridge after game load.
- Fixed electric overhead lines blocking tunnel placement.
- Fixed problem with cloning multi-engine train.
- Fixed road vehicle getting stuck when game is saved while waiting at a red light.
- Fixed road vehicle getting stuck when game is saved the same frame vehicle is leaving a station.
- Fixed loan repayment.
- Minor UI fixes.
