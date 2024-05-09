 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transporter update for 9 May 2024

Version 0.3.3 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14318807 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smaller update and more fixes

  • Fixed barge save/load.
  • Fixed saving and loading modified vehicles.
  • Fixed main menu Continue button.
  • Fixed exporting and loading custom map with the new save system. They are now saved into a separate folder.
  • Some road vehicle movement fixes - fixed movement for vehicle with more than 2 trailers, fixed movement when combining multiple trailers of different types, improved speed limits in curves and braking before turning into curves.
  • Some changes to bridges - improved placing performance, fixed diagonal road bridge, increased price, different speed limits, road bridge cannot be upgraded, rail bridge can.
  • Fixed not being able to destroy entire bridge after game load.
  • Fixed electric overhead lines blocking tunnel placement.
  • Fixed problem with cloning multi-engine train.
  • Fixed road vehicle getting stuck when game is saved while waiting at a red light.
  • Fixed road vehicle getting stuck when game is saved the same frame vehicle is leaving a station.
  • Fixed loan repayment.
  • Minor UI fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link