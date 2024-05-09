alpha playtest: version 0.43

bug fixes and improvements:

fixed a bug where the next objective woulnt properly set and save if you left the game within 5 secs after the " welcome back! " text comes up in the first level, which would cause you to have no objective once you continued.

improved various pieces of text in options and objectives.

fixed unintended behaviour with the objective from ####### that would show up if you interacted with the locked door before finding the keycard and before recieving the other version of the same objective from ** in the first level.

fixed you being able to receive the same goal over and over again by walking in and out of the trigger. ( look inside the house? goal )

fixed the issue where if you saved the game after unlocking the door in the first level, leave and continue, the door is locked again and youre stuck inside.

in the first level, specular lighting from the sun was decreased by 10X the intended amount ( i forgot i set it like that awhile ago because the grass was " too shiny" for my liking in that moment ) so that has been restored to the intended amount. it mostly benefits the visuals of leaves on trees and more glossy materials.

increased camera shake while sprinting and walking and improved immersion of the same camera shakes.

fixed the bug where vsync would not be on by default on first load

fixed the bug where the fps limit would not say its set to 120 on first load ( even though it is )

fixed the bug where the lens flare would be low quality, and at the same time it would say its not on in the graphics settings

new features:

when paused, the pause menu tells you your current objective.

new objectives.

game now automatically closes when you delete your main game save data

notes: im trying a new ( hopefully better ) objective system, so please test objectives in as many ways as you can think of, and report any bugs or issues in the pinned discussion. look out for set objectives not saving or loading properly, objectives being weird, etc. ( this new system should stop objectives interfering with eachother in ways that are unintended. with the old system, when i added more objectives, i noticed that when some objectives got completed, they caused other objectives to complete. anyway, i couldnt fix that issue while keeping the same system.

FYI, when i say " objectives" i mean the system that tells you your next " goal " to progress through the main story, and also the system that manages and saves in your main save file which goals you have completed, which ones you dont, and what is allowed to happen in the level if those objectives have been completed or not.