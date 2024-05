Share · View all patches · Build 14318781 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi gamers, some small editions, likely one of the final patches until Act 3 launch in July.

Adds several signs and story details in the lab section

Adds some new sprites to lab section

Adds some small story notes in the middle section of Act 2.

Fixes a cutscene glitch

Story coming along with Act 3... just wait