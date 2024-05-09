Stranded v1.1 on air!

NEW CONTENT
- Added the weapon SPEAR
- Added the weapon TRAINING SWORD
- Added 3 new types of TREES to the game
- Added a new animation when starting the project
- Added an option to skip the game's opening
- Added a new terrain layer in the game, the MOUNTAINS
- Added Wooden and Stone stairs (Useful for climbing or descending mountains)
VISUAL MODIFICATIONS
- The vignette starts disabled
- The character's hand has been modified
- Menu screen has been visually modified
- Statistics screen has been visually modified
- Crafting screen has been visually modified
- Settings screen has been visually modified
- Replaced the default font of the Game Kaph -> Vinque
GENERAL MODIFICATIONS
- Recipes have been slightly modified
- Weapon descriptions have been updated, showing their durability and estimated damage
- Mouse rotation works freely even in interface menus, giving a less "jerky" aspect to the camera
- If the user has modified the "Full Screen" option, it will be applied from the moment the game starts, and not just when the menu screen is loaded
BUG FIXES
- Weapon durability now updates when attacking entities
- Fixed bugs in entity navigation (Pathfinding)
KNOWN BUGS
There are still some visual bugs in the project, especially after the mountains layer has been added, these bugs are being reviewed and fixed by the developer and will soon be removed from the project!
