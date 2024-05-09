Stranded v1.1 on air!

NEW CONTENT

Added the weapon SPEAR

Added the weapon TRAINING SWORD

Added 3 new types of TREES to the game

to the game Added a new animation when starting the project

Added an option to skip the game's opening

Added a new terrain layer in the game, the MOUNTAINS

Added Wooden and Stone stairs (Useful for climbing or descending mountains)

VISUAL MODIFICATIONS

The vignette starts disabled

The character's hand has been modified

Menu screen has been visually modified

Statistics screen has been visually modified

Crafting screen has been visually modified

Settings screen has been visually modified

Replaced the default font of the Game Kaph -> Vinque

GENERAL MODIFICATIONS

Recipes have been slightly modified

Weapon descriptions have been updated, showing their durability and estimated damage

Mouse rotation works freely even in interface menus, giving a less "jerky" aspect to the camera

If the user has modified the "Full Screen" option, it will be applied from the moment the game starts, and not just when the menu screen is loaded

BUG FIXES

Weapon durability now updates when attacking entities

Fixed bugs in entity navigation (Pathfinding)

KNOWN BUGS

There are still some visual bugs in the project, especially after the mountains layer has been added, these bugs are being reviewed and fixed by the developer and will soon be removed from the project!