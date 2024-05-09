 Skip to content

Zlime: Return Of Demon Lord update for 9 May 2024

Early Access 0.8.37E Update

Early Access 0.8.37E Update

Build 14318761 · Last edited 9 May 2024

General Updates

  • Added Keybinding Accept and Cancel buttons (can be switched between attack, dash, and jump buttons)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed flying monsters to fall down and attack back when attacked (changed to not attack back)
  • Fixed some Japanese translation errors
  • Fixed some UI display errors
  • Fixed dead enemy from overlapping with live enemy
  • Fixed UI Key binding overlap
  • Fixed ranged transformation projectiles to be more accurate when dashing while attacking and using skills

