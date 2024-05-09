Early Access 0.8.37E Update

General Updates
- Added Keybinding Accept and Cancel buttons (can be switched between attack, dash, and jump buttons)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed flying monsters to fall down and attack back when attacked (changed to not attack back)
- Fixed some Japanese translation errors
- Fixed some UI display errors
- Fixed dead enemy from overlapping with live enemy
- Fixed UI Key binding overlap
- Fixed ranged transformation projectiles to be more accurate when dashing while attacking and using skills
Changed files in this update