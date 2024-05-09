Minimum Search Time Patch

Balance:
- Additional diminishing returns are now applied to Ichor bonuses at level 500+.
QoL
- An Allocation Amount panel has been added to the Ichor shop that will allow you to add 10 or 100 levels at a time.
- A minimum search time can now be applied to monsters in the Bestiary, in the "Stats" tab of the monster.
- The name of a deck will be tinted red if it contains a card for which you have a card that is higher rank. The same will happen with the card itself.
- The Library / Card Purchase for Eternal Recurrence has been moved to its own tab, rather than being opened from the "Collection."
- If a card pack you open contains a higher-ranked version of a card you already had in one of your decks, that card will automatically be replaced in the deck.
- Dragging a Companion from Party to Active and vice versa will now swap them, rather than moving the Companion in the targeted slot to Inactive.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where unit visuals would disappear if they were killed too quickly.
- Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Ichor plant growth bonus was not increasing growth by as much as intended.
- The Cosmic Ichor upgrade now gives Main XP properly, rather than Class XP.
UI:
- Gave a little extra space to Companion and Equipment icons in their respective menus.
