 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cycle Idle RPG update for 9 May 2024

Minimum Search Time Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14318704 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • Additional diminishing returns are now applied to Ichor bonuses at level 500+.

QoL

  • An Allocation Amount panel has been added to the Ichor shop that will allow you to add 10 or 100 levels at a time.
  • A minimum search time can now be applied to monsters in the Bestiary, in the "Stats" tab of the monster.
  • The name of a deck will be tinted red if it contains a card for which you have a card that is higher rank. The same will happen with the card itself.
  • The Library / Card Purchase for Eternal Recurrence has been moved to its own tab, rather than being opened from the "Collection."
  • If a card pack you open contains a higher-ranked version of a card you already had in one of your decks, that card will automatically be replaced in the deck.
  • Dragging a Companion from Party to Active and vice versa will now swap them, rather than moving the Companion in the targeted slot to Inactive.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where unit visuals would disappear if they were killed too quickly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Ichor plant growth bonus was not increasing growth by as much as intended.
  • The Cosmic Ichor upgrade now gives Main XP properly, rather than Class XP.

UI:

  • Gave a little extra space to Companion and Equipment icons in their respective menus.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link