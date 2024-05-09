 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 9 May 2024

Release Notes for 5/9/2024

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Reduced the opacity of teammate names near the crosshair.
  • Made the death experience during bot takeover match the normal death experience.
  • Fixed several bugs with looping through bot takeover spectator targets.
  • Fixed several bugs with scoreboard buttons not working as designed.
  • Fixed a bug where the in-air kill feed icon didn't work with certain weapons (thanks aquaismissing).
  • Fixed a bug where the HUD would be offset after watching a demo (thanks again aquaismissing).

