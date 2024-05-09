Release Notes for 5/9/2024

[ MISC ]
- Reduced the opacity of teammate names near the crosshair.
- Made the death experience during bot takeover match the normal death experience.
- Fixed several bugs with looping through bot takeover spectator targets.
- Fixed several bugs with scoreboard buttons not working as designed.
- Fixed a bug where the in-air kill feed icon didn't work with certain weapons (thanks aquaismissing).
- Fixed a bug where the HUD would be offset after watching a demo (thanks again aquaismissing).
Changed files in this update