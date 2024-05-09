ULTIMATE UPDATE - Now Live!

Classic Mode:

A new (or rather Classic) way to experience the game!

New Powers

This mode lets you unlock new abilities as you ascend through the tower! Some of these abilites are amazingly powerful, like the Spell Book, which lets you absorb projectiles from enemies and store them as spells, which you can cast at any time!

Ultra Shot is another ability - letting you summon a dragon to trash your foes! This is made even more powerful by increasing your Power LVL!

Check out the official trailer below:

Discover all the new abilities by playing through the Classic Story Mode. These abilities also carry over to Classic Survival Mode & the new Time Attack Mode!

REMIX Mode:

There's been a slew of changes to this mode as well. Some of the new abilites from Classic Mode are now available, and will be unlocked from the moment you start, including Spin Dash & Ultra Shot.

Survival Mode:

More challenges has been added, and new waves of enemies to keep you on your toes! Once you complete the FINAL WAVE - a greater challenge awaits - the Samurai is not only joined by foes from the lower levels, but other bosses as well!

Look out for wild Chesters, which will start appearing during this phase, carrying CD-pieces to unlock the final songs of the game's soundtrack!

Major Addititions:

Reclaim Combo: If you lose your HIT Combo in REMIX Mode, you can quickly recover it by defeating enemies. Keep your Combo going to earn Power LVLs which empower your abilities!

In Classic Mode, once you find a way to unlock the 'Philosophers Stone' you'll be able to increase your Power LVL by absorbing enemies. When you reach MAX LVL, the Alchemist will break into dance - which charges yet another move - the Spectral Burst!

VSYNC essentially unlocks the framerate to that of your monitor. If you experience screen tearing while playing, try turning this setting on/off and look for an improvement. Find this new setting in the Main Menu, on the Display Settings page.

Custom Playlist & Songs let's you add you fave songs into the game. This folder is located in your AppData/LocalLow/dpadstudio/savantremix/MP3 folder. Place your .MP3 here, and your custom songs should will be displayed toward the bottom of the Playlist on the pause menu.

Trading Cards & Badges Thanks to our growing community, Steam has now granted us permission to add Trading Cards for Savant - Ascent REMIX! We'll be adding these shortly - so keep a look out for another update in the near future.

Minor Additions: