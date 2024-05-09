This update fixes a crash that can only happen the very first time you run the game.
Idle Armada update for 9 May 2024
0.19.1.2 - Fix First Run Crash
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update